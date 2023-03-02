The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had a brief conversation today at the G20 meeting in India, reports Tas.

Izvor: Shutterstock

As reported by the Russian agency, that there was no meeting between the two heads of diplomacyit wasn’t even about negotiations, they just talked “on the fly”.

A senior official of the US State Department previously announced that Blinken and Lavrov spoke for less than 10 minutes on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial summit in New Delhi, reports AP.

He said Blinken used the opportunity to present three US positions to Lavrov: that the US will support Ukraine in the conflict for as long as it takes to end the war, that Russia should reverse its decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear agreement, and to release the detained American Paul Willan, according to the US agency.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on foreign ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) in New Delhi to agree on global issues today at the start of a meeting that will be dominated by the war in Ukraine, and economic issues will also be discussed.

The meeting in New Delhi is attended by 40 delegations, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.