Not a Slave, a review of his disc Creature (2023)

Eight years ago they released their previous album, “Resurgence”. In between, there have been pandemics, confinements, parallel groups… The band itself explained in the statement that accompanied the first single they have released. “We have been through many personal problems, even having to move away from the stage, which makes this album vital to regain morale and self-confidence and the favor of the public. “We have blind faith that we are not going to disappoint, we have given our best.”

Of course this “Creature” It was an album awaited like May water by the followers of the Mostoleño quintet, which continues to maintain the lineup established in 2007: Gordo (bass), Niño (drums), Ivi, Snoker (guitars) and Carlitos (vocals). The singer once again signs all the songs of the new work, which once written were arranged together in the rehearsal room. And once polished, engraved in the United States. The group threw their hats in the ring and flew to Los Angeles to put themselves in the hands of producer Raúl Cuellar (Riff Audio), known for his work with bands like Fishbone, NOFX and The Casualties. “It has been difficult to get used to a different way of working. But once we all understood each other, we believe it could not have been more satisfactory.”they comment on it.

The result is “Creature”, a dozen topics that we will dissect below. As is customary in Not a slaveopen with an introduction shot directly from the audio of a film, in this case of “Young Frankenstein” (Mel Brooks, 1974). All to hear Rogelio Hernández (Gene Wilder’s voice actor in the Spanish version of the film in question) introduce us to the “Creatura”, the fast-paced opening song (from which the album’s title is taken) where the group vents about the latter’s experiences. years, from his musical drought to the present return. “In my heart” It is a farewell to a friend who has gone forever. Acoustic touches openn “Among the dead” before speeding up to lay out a story of personal self-improvement. The nods to the seventh art return with “Freedom”the only version of the album, taken from the soundtrack of “Django Unchained” (Quentin Tarantino’s personal anti-slavery statement in 2012). The bank robbers receive their particular tribute in “Heroes”. “Hordes Of Punks” is the preview that we were able to hear before the summer holidays with the collaboration of David, singer of the New Yorkers The Casualties. “Killer” It once again presents us with the life of someone forgotten by society and history. Declarations of principles in “The masters of the streets”, devastating riffs on “Quémalas”and epic guitars to close with “His gift.”

“Creature” It is a review of the styles that Not a slave has been defending throughout its already long career: street punk, Oi!, hardcore, metal… The band has put all its effort into this comeback, and not only in the recording of the album. This year he will do a single presentation concert at the WiZink Center in Madrid on October 13. A bet with which to fill the venue, take a bath in the crowds and take another step surrounded by your own.