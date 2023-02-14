

Not Just Vinyl Chloride: U.S. Derailed Train Carrying Other Toxic Chemicals



A train carrying toxic chemicals derailed earlier this month in eastern Ohio, after local emergency services previously claimed a “controlled release” of the toxic gas vinyl chloride on board. However, US media reported on the 13th that the toxic chemicals carried in the carriages involved in the derailment were not only vinyl chloride, but also ethylene glycol butyl ether, isooctyl acrylate and isobutylene.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg kept silent about the train derailment when he attended the event on the 13th.

Various toxic substances

Norfolk Southern Company, the freight train operator involved, announced on the 13th the chemicals contained in the train carriages, showing that toxic chemicals released into the atmosphere and soil environment when the train derailed and caught fire also included ethylene glycol butyl ether and isooctyl acrylate and isobutylene.

ABC News quoted the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a report that isooctyl acrylate is a carcinogen. Contact can cause skin and eye burning pain. Inhalation can cause nose and throat discomfort, shortness of breath and coughing; inhalation of isobutylene can cause Dizziness and drowsiness; exposure to butyl ether can cause eye, skin and nose and throat pain, as well as hematuria, nervous system depression, headache and vomiting.

The train involved has about 50 carriages. On the evening of the 3rd of this month, it derailed in East Palestine, a small town near Pennsylvania in eastern Ohio, causing a fire. Norfolk Southern Company previously said that 10 carriages were loaded with toxic chemicals, of which 5 carriages loaded with compressed vinyl chloride were subjected to “controlled release” operations due to the risk of explosion, that is, the so-called release of this toxic and carcinogenic gas under controlled conditions. Let it keep burning.

The phosgene and hydrogen chloride produced by the combustion of vinyl chloride are also toxic gases, which are emitted along with a large cloud of smoke, prompting the local government to force the evacuation of residents within a radius of 1.6 kilometers from the incident site.

Kevin Christ, director of Ohio University’s Center for Air Quality, said last week that the toxic chemicals burned during the “controlled release” operation pose a fatal risk if residents are not evacuated. After burning out, these toxic substances may still seep into the soil and need to be cleaned up.

official said nothing

According to US media reports, the mandatory evacuation order for residents of East Palestine City was revoked on the 8th, on the grounds that the sample monitoring showed that the local air and water bodies were safe.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on the evening of the 13th that after the “controlled release” was completed, the toxins associated with the derailment event had not yet been detected in the atmospheric environment to reach worrying levels. The EPA said “residents may still be able to smell odors emanating from the site,” and advised those with symptoms to consult a doctor.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has checked 291 residential buildings around the incident site, and no vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride has been detected. As of the 13th, there are still 181 houses to be investigated. The investigation of local schools and libraries was completed on the 12th.

According to the Associated Press, two residents of East Palestine City sued the Norfolk Southern Company on the 9th, demanding compensation for the medical examination and nursing expenses of all people within a radius of 48 kilometers of the incident.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on the 8th that some of the toxic material flowed into the Ohio River, which is adjacent to the northern West Virginia Panhandle. The local government has shut down the waterworks there and started other water sources. Justice stressed that “everything is fine here,” but American Water’s West Virginia division continued to strengthen its water treatment process, setting up a secondary intake on the Gaendot River in order to switch water sources.

the minister is silent

According to a report by the US “Newsweek” on the 13th, Transportation Secretary Buttigieg attended the annual meeting of the National Federation of Counties that day. It was widely expected that he would talk about the train derailment incident. Unexpectedly, Buttigieg did not mention a word and only praised the president. The infrastructure investment plan promoted by the Joseph Biden administration.

Buttigieg said it was an “exciting time” for infrastructure projects across the United States to see the implementation of the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Act in the transportation sector.

Buttigieg’s silence has sparked concern and criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.

The Ohio train derailment has raised public concern about dangerous working conditions for railroad workers and concerns about long-term ecological damage, although no one was killed, US media reported.

The U.S. investigative news outlet Leverage reported on the 10th that after the incident, the Department of Transportation did not restore a rail safety rule related to the promotion of more advanced braking technology under President Barack Obama. Steven Dittmeyer, a former top FRA official, believes the technology could have significantly reduced the severity of derailments.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, about 4.5 million tons of toxic chemicals are transported by rail in the United States every year, and an average of about 12,000 carriages carrying toxic chemicals travel between cities and villages every day.