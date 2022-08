LONDON – In military jargon they are called “targeted killings“, Targeted killings: Ayman Al Zawahiri, the leader of al Qaeda hit by a drone while standing on the balcony of his hiding-house in Kabul, he is the latest in a series of terrorists eliminated by the United States in this way since the “war on terror” began after the 9/11 attack on America 2001 launched by al Qaeda in which more than 3 thousand people died.