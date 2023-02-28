by blogsicilia.it – ​​4 minutes ago

Midweek round in Serie B. The twenty-seventh day will be played between Tuesday 28 February and Wednesday 1 March which can give further answers on the pitch. If Palermo receives Ternana for a challenge that can be worth…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Not only Palermo, derby Cosenza-Reggina, Parma-Pisa for the playoffs but the highlight is Cagliari-Genoa appeared 4 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».