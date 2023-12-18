Interview with Fulvio Grimaldi by Tareq Hassan for AL BALAGH

The Arab Channel AL BALAGH gives me the welcome opportunity to address, as a reporter of the Palestinian story from the Six Day War, through the battles of the Fedayeen, the Intifades, up to the genocide in Gaza, an Arab presence in Italy and Europe

I also take this opportunity to refute a dangerous, if mostly unintentional, assist in the Zionist narrative of what we have seen happen in the last two months in Gaza and the West Bank.

Remember, at the time of the second Iraq war (2003) and the subsequent Iraqi national resistance to US and NATO occupation, the venom spread on Saddam Hussein with the accusation that, after all, “he had been the Americans’ man” and that Iraq would be armed by the United States for years? A dirty slander that thirty years of Iraqi opposition to Washington’s interventions and intrigues against the Arab world and of material and political support for the Palestinian struggle radically belies. I was in Baghdad during the second Gulf War and I can testify that there weren’t even an old Western Colt of US weapons in Iraq. The Iraqi arsenal consisted exclusively of Soviet weapons, dating back decades.

The slander was aimed at destroying the image of resistant Iraq and its leader, making him a miserable double agent, thus undermining international opposition to the American war and solidarity with the Iraqi resistance.

Same procedure today for Hamas. Not being able to bring about the collapse of the myth of Israeli omnipotence and vulnerability, also the background to the impunity of a genocidal regime, the lie of a Hamas is invented and propagated, essentially an accomplice of Netaniahu, as the Israeli prime minister favored the birth and in development and even supported, if not directly, then at least by encouraging the transfer of funding from Qatar to the Islamic organization.

Even commentators and analysts with proven experience have fallen into this mephitic trap. It was an easy opportunity to explain how the 7 October hostage-taking operation by Hamas was able to surprise one of the most powerful armies and intelligence agencies in the world.

But if Israeli espionage and terrorism have the fame they deserve, the same is not true for the armed forces, repeatedly surprised and beaten on the battlefield (Yam Kippur War, Lebanon wars, hijackings). An army equipped with the only real air force in the region and therefore very good at exterminating with bombing, but not very effective on the ground, having had to deal for decades only with stone-throwing kids.

This is also demonstrated by the repercussions it continues to receive from Hamas fighters in Gaza even after more than two months of invasion and bomber exterminations.

Hamas is a political organization with at least thirty years of history and evolution behind it, supported by the majority of the Palestinian people (today to an even greater extent, as demonstrated by polls carried out in recent days in Gaza and the West Bank). Israel has done everything, today and over the years, to decapitate the organization, without succeeding, by assassinating its leaders and managers.

The operation of 7 October for the taking of hostages, thanks to which they freed their brothers kidnapped in Israeli prisons, was conceived and implemented with a precise geopolitical aim, perfectly successful, although at a frighteningly high cost (the Palestinians are used to it and they accept it).

The US-Zionist strategy for the recolonization of the Middle East, lost with the struggles of Arab redemption, was shattered together with the burial of the Abraham Accords (Israel-Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Saudi Arabia in perspective). Chinese diplomatic dynamism also contributed, in an inconspicuous synergy with the Palestinian revolt, with the formidable result of the reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran and the consequent neutralization of the weapon that the United States used to fuel regional conflict, necessary for their ” divide et impera”.

Let’s also add the isolation of the USA-Israel couple compared to the vast majority of countries and peoples of the world, the indelible fall of Anglo-Zionism into the role of enemies of peace and fomenters of crimes against humanity, and we will see again better what the “synergy relationship” is between the state of genocidal racism and the force of Palestinian liberation

