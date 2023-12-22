Israel’s Gaza bombing campaign – Analysis reveals the scale of the devastation

According to an analysis by CNN and the artificial intelligence company Synthetaic, Israel has used hundreds of massive bombs in its war in Gaza, with sever impact on the population. Satellite images show more than 500 impact craters caused by bombs of 900 kilograms dropped by Israel, four times heavier than the largest bombs dropped by the US on ISIS in Mosul, Iraq. The density of this bombing campaign, much of which has been in Gaza City, has been called out as particularly severe and devastating, comparable to the destruction seen in Vietnam.

The extensive use of these heavy munitions has been heavily criticized by experts, and they claim that it has caused major casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. Israel, however, argues that the heavy munitions are necessary to eliminate Hamas, which killed more than 1,200 people and took hostages. The Israel Defense Forces have also claimed to be following international law and minimizing harm to civilians to the extent possible. Proponents of Israel’s Gaza campaign argue that the heavy munitions are necessary to destroy Hamas’s extensive network of tunnels running through Gaza.

The US has provided over 5,400 MK-84 900-kilogram bombs to Israel since October 7, adding to the controversy surrounding Israel’s bombing campaign due to the major role of American-made munitions. The impact of the bombing has been seen in multiple neighborhoods and refugee camps in Gaza, leading to widespread devastation and significant civilian casualties. Videos and satellite images show wide scale destruction around Gaza City.

International pressure has been mounted on Israel over the scale of the devastation, with various authorities and organizations pointing out the extensive civilian harm caused by the bombing campaign. The death toll in Gaza has exceeded 10,000 people, and US intelligence sources estimate that nearly half of the 29,000 air-to-surface munitions dropped on Gaza have been dummy bombs, further increasing the risk to civilians.

This analysis was made possible by the use of Rapid Automatic Image Categorization (RAIC), a sensing platform that utilizes unsupervised AI to instantaneously search unlabeled data without models, developed by Synthetaic. The data reveals and emphasizes the sheer intensity of the bombing in a very short period of time, according to Annie Shiel, US advocacy director at CIVIC. It is clear that the effects of this war will be long-lasting, with communities in Gaza taking decades to recover.

