Nothing remained of the plane that crashed in Batajnica Info

As it was learned today at the scene of the accident, people who happened to be near the place where the civilian plane crashed, they heard humming and some unusual sound, and then they saw smoke coming from the field. At first, they did not know what had happened, and some thought that the corn had caught fire. Unfortunately, it soon became clear that the aircraft had crashed.

“Parts of the plane were scattered in many directions. In one place among the corn, a fallen wing was found, and some parts were 500 meters away,” said eyewitnesses. As can be seen in the photographs of the wreckage of the plane, it was completely burnt. It can be seen soot and melted parts, and almost nothing remained of the aircraft:



“Unfortunately, the pilot had no chance to survive,” the source told Courier and added that AA also flew earlier today. This was also confirmed by Dragan Kerečki, who owns a property near the accident site and who personally knew the injured man who took off from the “13. May” airport in Zemun polje.

Let us remind you that the wreckage of the downed plane was located on inaccessible terrain thanks to the helicopter of the Ministry of Interior of Serbia, which was engaged immediately after learning that this accident had occurred. “The pilot managed to signal that his controls failed. It seems as if he tried to land the aircraft, but failed. The investigation will show what specifically happened and what led to the crash,” the source explains.

