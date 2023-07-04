NothingProjector Black series CLR screen motorized from the ground

So, after several projector tests, I’m going back to examining a screen dedicated to ultra-short-throw projectors. So it’s a CLR-like pattern for ““CLR (Ceiling Light Reduction” or “ceiling light reduction”.

Even if it is a motorized version that unfolds from the ground, it is not a Vividstorm canvas but a new model developed by our partner Nothingprojector and which takes the name of “black series”.

Nothingprojector technical screen Comparison of Nothingprojector frame (front) and Vividstorm (back)

The advantages of this type of screen is that it does not require any wall mounting. Just put the black frame on the ground near a power outlet and you’re off to a home cinema session!

I positioned it in my test room in front of a white Vividstorm screen (also motorized from the ground which itself is placed in front of my Fresnel Fengmi screen fixed to the wall. The diagonal is the same for all (100 inches or 2m23 base at 16:9 format).

Vividstorm white screen (rear Fresnel Fengmi screen and front Nothingprojector Black series)

I will conduct my tests in combination with the new Formovie Cinema 3, an ultra-short-throw 4K laser model. Below are the main features of this monitor (right-click on an image to enlarge).

Dimensions nothingprojector black serie

Spécifications Nothing projector black serie

Toile écran Nothing projector black serie

Nothingprojector black serie

Here is already a first comparison between Nothingprojector’s CLR technical canvas and the Vividstorm white screen.

Comparison of Nthingprojector CLR screen and Vividstorm white screen

Max_B dit :

Hello Greg,

For some time it seems that you often do the test on the white screen, including with USTs, whereas before you always preferred to use a CLR canvas with this type of projector. Is it related to the new calibration probes to have a reference on the white? Or is this white screen improved and no longer has the hotspot issue?

So, it would be interesting to know at the end of your test how you judge the gain in white brightness versus the loss of contrast. I guess bright projectors will be better on CLR 0.6 and others on white. But that requires confirmation.

In fact I carried out my probe measurements only facing the projector and not facing the screen because the technical canvases generate drifts in the gray scale. I now measure facing the screen on a white canvas with much more accurate probes (Jeti and Klein by the end of this week).

Max_B dit :

Yes, I suspected that. It will be interesting, whenever you can and apart from the question of calibration, to have your opinion on the best white canvas or technical rendering for each projector.

