World

Nottingham Killer of West African Origin | Info

The suspect (31) who killed three people and injured the same number of people in Nottingham on Tuesday morning is originally from West Africa and has been living illegally in Britain since he was a teenager!

This was announced by the British police, who stated that the motive for the crime was apparently not terrorism, but that the killer had a history of mental illness, writes “Daily Mail”. Nottingham Police Chief Kate Maynell said the attacker had no accomplices.

We are not investigating anyone else who may be connected to this crime, no additional arrests have been made. By all accounts, the killer worked alone and so far the only thing we know is that he had mental problems“, stated Mejnelova.

She added that the first two victims of the crazed African were students who happened to be on the street. “They are rising hockey star Grace Kumar (21) and successful athlete Barnaby Weber (20). The assailant stabbed them on the street, after which an elderly man (54) was stabbed to death a few streets away.” the chief of police announced.

The killer then hijacked a van and used it to mow down and injure three pedestrians who are recovering in the hospital. Police stopped the vehicle on Maple Street and arrested the attacker.

(MONDO/Daily Mail)

