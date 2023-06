NOTTINGHAM – Barnaby Webber, 19 like the other victim Grace Kumar, is a cricket starlet from the University of Nottingham. Both, freshmen from the nearby university, were killed yesterday at 4 in the morning as they returned from the disco. With stab wounds, in a “bloodbath” witnesses say, on the western outskirts of Ilkeston Road. A few meters from the house and a red brick wall with an inscription: “The love of life.