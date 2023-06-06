Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed, the alarm of the Ukrainian official: “Abandon the dangerous areas”

“The evacuation of residents of dangerous areas has begun. All services work: emergency services, police, military. Collect your documents and essential items and wait for the evacuation buses. I am addressing the inhabitants of the left bank. Please do everything possible to protect yourself and save your life. Leave the danger zone immediately.” This is how Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional administration, warns the population of the Ukrainian oblast after the damage to the Nova Kakhovka dam. According to the official, the destruction was the work of the Russian army which “performed another act of terror”.