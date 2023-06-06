Home » Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine hit: images from above of the destroyed plant and uncontrolled water – Video
Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine hit: images from above of the destroyed plant and uncontrolled water – Video

The dam of Nova Kakhovka it is destroyed. The plant, strategic for the supply of water to the Crimea, was blown up. According to Kiev, the plant was bombed by Moscow, but Russia rejects the accusations against the sender: according to the Russian media, it was the Ukrainian rocket launchers that destroyed the plant. “The extent of the destruction, the speed and volume of the water, the probable areas of flooding are currently being investigated. All services work. The situation is monitored“, the Kyiv Army Southern Operational Command said. Here are the pictures from above.

