Nova villa Zadruge 7 | Fun

The beginning of Zadruga 7 Elita is approaching, and now the first video of the property in Šimanovci has appeared.

The beginning of Cooperative 7 was announced for September 2, and as revealed by the owner of Pink Television, Željko Mitrović, everything will be different in the new season. There is also a hot new host, and the program will be broadcast on a 240 second delay to eliminate any possibility of social anomalies being shown on national television, as there is zero tolerance for violence of any kind.

Also, one of the the biggest change is certainly the monetary prize for which the contestants will fight, which is now duplicated. Instead of the previous 50 thousand, in the week the main prize will be as much as 100,000 euros, while the second, third and fourth place will also not go home empty-handed, but with 50,000 euros each.

Allegedly, there will be only new participants, and the house will not look like the previous 6 years either. The top team of architects, scenographers and interior designers is fundamentally working on remodeling every corner of the spacious property, which will be refined with completely new buildings and rooms, while some of the existing ones will look completely different, get a new, significantly refreshed look, and some will even have a purpose.

A promo appeared on the Cooperative’s Instagram profile video of the project with reality show hosts, which was filmed in Šimanovci. The comments were heated, and Milica Mitrović left on her Instagram profile the rules under which you can participate in such an impressive project.

