Home » “Novacon”: Comics, Games, Cosplay & Co. on July 2, 2023
World

“Novacon”: Comics, Games, Cosplay & Co. on July 2, 2023

by admin
“Novacon”: Comics, Games, Cosplay & Co. on July 2, 2023
NOVACON is the comics, games, cosplay and pop culture festival organized by Emmetre Service Sas of Oleggio (No), an agency specialized in organizing events and advertising, in collaboration with the Buteghina
The event, sponsored by the Municipality of Novara (Culture Department) will be held on 2 July 2023 at new (ex Caserma Passalacqua) in viale Ferrucci 2 in Novara.
The event, with free admission for the public, will take place from 10 am to 11.45 pm with a market exhibition with themed exhibitors and resellers, Artist Alley, self area and self-productions, meetings, interviews and a cosplay competition organized by Epicos Cosplay a guarantee in the Cosplay world. At 21.30 great final concert of the Cristoni D’avena Rock Band. The festival aims to promote and raise awareness of the following forms of art and communication: comics, cinema, manga, video games, cosplay, dubbing, music, internet and pop culture and much more; the themes will be dealt with through conferences and meetings with nationally renowned authors, artists, writers, youtubers, cosplayers and influencers and an exhibition on the theme of women and comics,

During the day there will also be various laboratories and workshops of:

comic, manga, screenplay, game design, 3d printing, voice acting, written and spoken Japanese and others.

See also  "I've been in love with this city for years, we'll fight to the end"

You may also like

The importance of socially responsible business for children...

The second semi-final of Eurovision | Entertainment

Fiorello in Viva Rai 2 takes the field...

Thefts in the old municipal police headquarters, arrested...

The Pope to Cimi: “Mission is the oxygen...

Japan’s G7 finance ministers support Ukraine and curb...

Udinese market – Pereyra renewal on standby /...

Serbia can be left without a place in...

Acquaintances about the man who killed his girlfriend...

Inside the world’s tallest (and most expensive) penthouse...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy