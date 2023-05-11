“Novacon”: Comics, Games, Cosplay & Co. on July 2, 2023

NOVACON is the comics, games, cosplay and pop culture festival organized by Emmetre Service Sas of Oleggio (No), an agency specialized in organizing events and advertising, in collaboration with the Buteghina

The event, sponsored by the Municipality of Novara (Culture Department) will be held on 2 July 2023 at new (ex Caserma Passalacqua) in viale Ferrucci 2 in Novara.

The event, with free admission for the public, will take place from 10 am to 11.45 pm with a market exhibition with themed exhibitors and resellers, Artist Alley, self area and self-productions, meetings, interviews and a cosplay competition organized by Epicos Cosplay a guarantee in the Cosplay world . At 21.30 great final concert of the Cristoni D’avena Rock Band . The festival aims to promote and raise awareness of the following forms of art and communication: comics, cinema, manga, video games, cosplay, dubbing, music, internet and pop culture and much more; the themes will be dealt with through conferences and meetings with nationally renowned authors, artists, writers, youtubers, cosplayers and influencers and an exhibition on the theme of women and comics,

During the day there will also be various laboratories and workshops of:

comic, manga, screenplay, game design, 3d printing, voice acting, written and spoken Japanese and others.