Novak Adjoković’s last statement before the Roland Garros final | Sports

Novak Djokovic did not want the importance of the match with Kasper Rud to be overemphasized, as it was at the US Open 2021.

Izvor: YouTube/Roland-Garros/Screenshot

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will play against Kasper Rud today at 2:30 p.m. for the Roland Garros trophy, and the stakes are high at first glance. Nole can not only return to the top spot of the ATP list from Monday and reach his third trophy at Roland Garros, but he has the opportunity to become the first tennis player in the history of the sport to win 23 Grand Slams. In doing so, he will leapfrog his biggest rival, Rafa Nadal, on his favorite court, however Djokovic learned his lesson well from the 2021 US Open when the pressure “ate” him against Danilo Medvedev and he does not allow himself to repeat the same thing.

After a fun training session where he was accompanied by his son Stefan, Novak was stopped by the cameras of the organizers from Roland Garros and they wanted to hear an exclusive statement from him before going on the court, and the Serbian tennis player was not overly interested in making any predictions or talking about the upcoming match as “special”

“This is just another match, I’m focused on winning it, so we’ll talk about history later,” Đoković immediately interrupted the journalist who asked him, and shook his head at the mention of a “special match”, and before politely walking away, he added again: “This is not a special match, I just need to win it”.

And Novak Djokovic’s mentioned statement speaks volumes about how focused he is on the upcoming task and this time he doesn’t feel pressure, he wants to enjoy tennis, and if the cup comes – even better. In the videos shown by Roland Garros on his “live”, it can be seen that Novak came to the training center with his son Stefan, who was running next to him on the treadmill, while the older Djokovic had slightly more serious conversations with coach Ivanišević.