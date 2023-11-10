Novak Djokovic and Karlos Alkaraz train together in Turin | Sport

Novak Djokovic and Karlos Alkaraz trained together in Turin.

Source: Marco Alpozzi / LaPresse / Profimedia

Novak Djokovic is chasing a new title and first place. He will play at the final Masters in Turin and after the success in Paris, he will try to end the competitive year with a trophy and go to the Davis Cup in a great mood. Before the start of the tournament, he trained with his current biggest rival – Carlos Alcaraz.

Serbian and Spanish tennis players agreed to train in Italy, and of course the cameras recorded it all. There were some interesting moves, some that reminded of a real match, not a training session, but there were also smiles and jokes between the two aces. Novak often does this, he trains with his opponents in order to “read” their game as well as possible.

It was the same in Paris, where Novak and Carlos also trained together. After that, Alcaraz dropped out of the tournament, while Djokovic lifted the trophy. As far as the calculations for the first place are concerned, one victory in three matches of the group stage is enough for the Serb to “certify” the throne. He already found out the draw for the tournament, as well as the competition schedule.

See also one of the points:

Share this: Facebook

X

