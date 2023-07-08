Novak Djokovic argues with a fan at Wimbledon | Sport

During the match, Novak Djokovic fixed him on a fan who provoked him.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won the battle with Sten Wawrinka (6:3, 6:1, 7:6), the famous “curfew” in London, but also with a rude audience. On the day when he marked ten years of invincibility on the Central Court, Djokovic got a new rival in the stands who provoked him in most of the match, especially in the third set when Wawrinka “added gas” and hoped that Nole would make a mistake.

After Djokovic took a 3:2 lead in the third set, there was one fan very loudly celebrated his mistakes, after which the Serb “fixed” him in the stands and asked the judge to regulate it. He even pushed the camera away while going to his seat, but the situation did not improve until the last point of the match.



Of course Djokovic didn’t forget that, he did just looked at this fan at the end of the match and pointing his finger at his ear made it clear to him that now “shout as much as you want”. Also, John McEnroe, who is commenting on the game for the American market, said that this fan “is better to be silent than to annoy him”, as he has seen many times in the course of Novak’s career so far how things like this “tear him apart”.

At the end of the match, Nole was wagging his finger and once again showed the audience that he is not allowing the prediction of a good part of them to come true, which is that Nole will finish the competition after the third round – he is simply too good at Wimbledon to allow any surprises.

It is also well known that Djokovic “has a history” with the audience at Wimbledon, which is not a surprise if you consider that he is not particularly popular in the British press, which is looking to “tarnish him as soon as possible”, but also to use all possible techniques to preserved the status of Roger Federer, the record holder of this tournament.

Novak is four matches away from changing history and writing himself in “golden letters” in the history of Wimbledon, as he is just that far short of lifting the cup for the fifth time in a row, and the eighth in a row. The next opponent is Hurbert Hurkač.



