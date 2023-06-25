Home » Novak Djokovic arrived at Wimbledon | Sport
Novak Djokovic arrived at the biggest tournament in the world.

Source: Instagram/DjokerNole

Novak Djokovic he arrived at the place of success, at Wimbledon, where he will try to win the 24th Grand Slam title and to further overtake Rafael Nadal on the “eternal” list of Grand Slam champions. Symbolically, the champion of London put a bit of Wimbledon grass in his mouth, which he ate after each of the seven titles he won at the most prestigious tournament in the world.

After in Paris, at Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic overtook Nadal by winning the record 23rd Grand Slam trophy, in London he will have an additional goal – to equalize with Roger Federer in the number of Wimbledon trophies won. The Swiss currently has eight and has been a symbol of this prestigious competition for decades, while the Serbian is only one title away from him, which he could win from July 2, when the tournament begins.

Since his first title in London, won in 2011, Djokovic has lifted the prestigious trophy in 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. We will be rooting for that phenomenal streak to continue this summer, and according to the first pictures from London, he seems very upbeat and motivated for the grass season.

