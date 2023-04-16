Novak Djokovic arrived in Banjaluka | Sports

The first holder of the Serbian Open tournament arrived in the largest city of the Republic of Srpska.

The arrival of the world‘s best tennis player was eagerly awaited in Banja Luka, and the wait has come to an end.

Today, Novak Djokovic arrived at the airport in Mahovljani on a flight from Nice, after which he headed for Banjaluka, where he is expected to perform at the ATP 250 tournament Serbian Open.

Together with Djokovic, Gael Monfils, another tennis player from whom much is expected at this year’s tournament, also arrived in Republika Srpska from Nice. reports RTRS.

Djokovic performed in Monte Carlo, where he eliminated by the Italian Lorenzo Musetti, that later the tournament was won by Andrei Rublev, another tennis player whose performance we expect in Banja Luka and who will defend the trophy won last year in Belgrade, when he celebrated against Djokovic in the final.

Djokovic also had problems with his elbow in the Principality, but his brother, who is also the director of the Serbian Open, Djordje Djokovic, he is convinced that there will be no problems in Banja Luka and that Novak will do his best to win the tournament in front of the home crowd.

“I didn’t see that he had any major problems. These are all precautionary measures. Novak is a tough professional, someone who trains every day, but when you have fewer matches in your legs, it’s normal for some things to happen. Novak always comes out stronger from everything. He had a slightly worse Sunday in Monte Carlo, but these are normal things that happen. If we take into account all the matches he plays, it is impossible not to have some defeat. He comes full of enthusiasm to Banja Luka and we are sure that he will give everything to win Serbia open and raise the cup”,Đorđe said recently to MONDO.

Novak Djokovic is free in the first round, while in the second he will play against the better of the Luka Van Asa – Stan Wawrinka duel, which is scheduled for Monday. Unlike Đoković, Monfis will be on the court immediately at the start, and in the first round his opponent will be Jirži Lehečka.

As a reminder, the Serbian Open started today with the semi-final qualification matches, in which some surprising results were seen.

