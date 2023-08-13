Novak Djokovic arrived in Cincinnati | Sport

Novak Djokovic arrived in Cincinnati, a tournament he has not played in since 2020.

Source: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic arrived in Cincinnati. After training and preparations in Montenegro, the Serbian tennis player went to America and there he already did his first training in front of the audience. Nole has not played in this tournament since 2020, and at the same time this is his first entry in the USA after two years.

Due to the decision not to get vaccinated, Novak was banned from entering America and has not played in any tournament on this continent since the US Open in 2021, when he lost to Danilo Medvedev in the final. Now in Cincinnati, he will look for form just for the last Grand Slam of the season. He decided to play only in this tournament before the competition in New York.

By the way, an interesting fact is that Novak won this tournament in 2020, but then it was not held in Ohio, but in New York, so the last time he was champion in this city was in 2019. He will try to win his 38th Masters trophy. The fans were delighted that he was there, you could see it when he signed autographs and took pictures with them after training, and all of that was followed by Goran Ivanišević.

A difficult draw awaits the Serb in Cincinnati. He is free in the first round, so the winner of the Fokina/Echeveri match awaits him in the second. According to the projected draw, in the third round he could go to Nori or De Minor, and in the quarter-finals to Siner or Fritz, while Medvedev or Rune would be waiting for him in the semi-finals. In the second part of “skeleton”, the main favorite is Alcaraz.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:15 Novak Djokovic, riding Source: Instagram/ethnokatundurmitor

Source: Instagram/ethnokatundurmitor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

