Novak Djokovic beat Tomas Echeverri in Rome | Sports

The Serbian tennis player was free in the first round, so he started the tournament in the second round and was very successful!

Source: FABIO FRUSTACI/ANSA

Novak Djokovic is in the third round of the Masters in Rome!

The best tennis player in the world defeated Tomas Echeverri 7:6 (5), 6:2 after one hour and 51 minutes of play.

The young Argentine has been looking at Djokovic as an idol for years, and today he made an effort to prepare the Serbian player well for the more difficult challenges and Roland Garros, which is fast approaching.

Echeveri broke in the first game of the match, then had a mini-break advantage in the tie-break of the first set, but… When Novak is in a good mood, it’s hard to beat him. And today he was, after he needed some time to warm up and find the right rhythm.

The Argentine led in the tie-break with 5:3, and Djokovic won the first set with four consecutive points.

The first set lasted 75 minutes, but in the second, Djokovic put things in place from the start!

Already in the first game of the second set, he took away the Argentinian’s serve, and increased the advantage with a break in the seventh game.

In the third round of Rome, Novak Djokovic will play against Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov. So far, they have played 11 matches and the Serbian tennis player has only been defeated once. The trend of good results will try to continue on Sunday, when the next match against the former boyfriend of Maria Sharapova is scheduled.