Novak Djokovic officially broke Štefi Graf’s record and became the tennis player who has been at the head of the ATP or WTA list for the longest time. He made history, for the umpteenth time.

Source: Profimedia

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic started 378th week at the top of the ATP list and with that he definitely beat Stefi Graf. Since March 2021, Djokovic has been the “master” of records in men’s tennis, when he broke Roger Federer’s record of 310 weeks. The legendary tennis player from Germany spent 377 weeks at the top of the WTA list, and now Djokovic has surpassed her success, although it is difficult to compare the two things.

Also, it is worth pointing out that Novak Djokovic should have been ahead of Graf a long time ago, however, in the pandemic year, the ATP list was frozen and the Serbian ace’s 22 weeks at the top are not counted. As it were, today would celebrate its 400th week at #1but we believe that they will reach that number very soon.



See also Former Director of the Gastronomy and Drug Administration: Delta mutant strain spreads rapidly in the United States

Novak Djokovic has 6,980 pointsas much as his young “challenger” Carlos Alcaraz who, even if he wins the 500 series tournament in Rio de Janeiro tonight, and thus equalizes, will be behind the Serb again. The reason is the higher number of points at Grand Slams and Masters, in which the Serbian ace is simply far better. In his “ownership” he currently has two Grand Slams (Wimbledon is not counted!), the Masters in Rome and the ATP final, which is enough to be ahead of the young Spaniard.

In third place is Stefanos Tsicipas with 5,805 points, followed by Kasper Rud with 5,515, while Teylor Fric is in the high fifth place with 3,660. Next comes the Russians Andrey Rublyov with 3,404 and Danil Medvedev with 3,320, while Rafael Nadal is in eighth place with 3.245, which can be a problem for him before the “American tour”, if he plays on it since he is plagued by injuries. If he doesn’t recover in time, he could “spoil” his position for Roland Garros, where, in theory, he could get tougher opponents if he isn’t at the very top of the ATP list, as he’s used to until now. Let’s also add that Felix Ože-Alijasim and Holger Rune also have places in the top ten on the ATP list.



As for Novak Djokovic, next week he will play in Dubai for the “five hundredth” and will not have it not an easy task, but he will try to reach the trophy since it is uncertain whether he will be able to play in Miami and Indian Wells, since he still did not receive a positive answer to the question about entering the USA without a vaccine against the corona virus.

Given that he did not play these tournaments last year either, Novak Djokovic cannot lose points on the ATP list, but his rival Carlos Alcaraz could gain new points and overtake him in first place. However, this does not disturb Djokovic too much and he has repeatedly emphasized that it is no longer his main career goal. Now he is only in the hunt for the biggest tournaments and can fully dedicate himself to that.

“There is no number that would satisfy my hunger for Grand Slam trophies. I have no final number, no limit in terms of the age until which I will play professional tennis, although people automatically start asking questions after the age of 30 in all sports, especially in tennis.” .

“Me and Federer and Nadal have met with these questions often, there are a lot of predictions and guesses, and it is certain that this hunger is still present. I would rather characterize it as a passion for sports and a great desire to compete and compete. I love this sport, I like to play with my son, children, anyone. I play tennis recreationally and I have no aversion to the sport because it takes such a large part of my life. But on the other hand, professionally speaking, I have a great desire to prove myself, to achieve historical results. Some they say it’s arrogant, but I don’t see it that way, I think I’m communicating what I feel. Anyone who’s in that position wants that. How they communicate, that’s all individual“, said Djokovic recently in Belgrade before leaving for the Emirates.

Source: Profimedia/BELGA PHOTO PATRICK HAMILTON/

Let us remind you that Novak Djokovic “climbed” to the first place of the ATP list for the first time in 2011, and since then he has been at the top for 400 weeks. Forget about those 378 “written” by official statistics.