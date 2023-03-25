The best Serbian athlete also came to Stark Arena to support the black and white!

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Partizan is the hit of the Euroleague, and Novak Djokovic came to Stark Arena to support him in the match against Olimpiakos. Although he is an undisguised fan of Crvena zvezda, Nole came to the packed black-and-white hall to support Željko Obradović’s team and to cheer them on on their way to the Top 8 stage.

When they saw him, the Partizan fans turned towards him and welcomed him with applause, and Nole did not take his smile off his face during such a nice welcome. The fans chanted at him “Oh, Nole Undertaker” and the whole hall stood up to greet and welcome him.

See:

00:10 Djokovic chanting in the Arena Source: MONDO Source: MONDO

(WORLD)