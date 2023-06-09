Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz semifinal Roland Garros match announcement | Sports

Novak Djokovic against Carlos Alcaraz is playing for a place in the Grand Slam final. From Roland Garros MONDA reporter Nemanja Stanojčić.

Source: Profimedia/SOPA Images/SIPA/

Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz? A spectacle in Paris is guaranteed in the semifinals of Roland Garros. Only one of them is going to fight for the “Musketeer’s Cup”, while the other will have to pack his bags and get ready to return home. A match that everyone is looking forward to, even the actors themselves. After all, the Spaniard admitted this to the press when he revealed that “from the moment he saw the draw, he wanted this match”.

It is interesting that both of them uttered the same sentence on Tuesday, when they finished the quarter-final matches and that in a space of only a few hours. First, at the press conference, Novak said “to be the best, you have to beat the best“. The Spanish player said the same on the field in a conversation with former tennis player Marion Bartoli. Things are quite clear, both are in excellent shape, they showed it in Paris and the stands at the “Philippe Shatrier” stadium will be packed.

What are the expectations for the match? It was probably best described by Stefanos Tsitsipas when he said that “one player has the legs and runs like Quick Gonzalez, while the other has experience, likes to control things on the field and make the opponent run as high as possiblee”. During this year’s Roland Garros, Novak did not shine, but he did what was expected – he won. He reached the semi-finals and now he is waiting for a guy who quickly conquered the tennis world and whose game seems perfect. Now he is also waiting for a real test, a duel with the man who lifted the Grand Slam cups 22 times, two of which on the Paris clay.

Another important detail is on Novak’s side. The mentality. The strength he has in his head is a factor that has many times been the deciding factor in the balance. “I love Djokovic and I would like to learn how he thinks. I watch his matches, the way he plays, his reactions, if I could, I would set up a camera that follows everything he does, that’s something I would very much like to see,” said Kim Clijsters in a recent interview with Serbian media.

All the attention is focused on this match, so much so that many have forgotten that they are going on the field after Novak and Carlos Alexander Zverev in Kasper Rud. The spectacle is here, Novak is playing against a guy who in terms of playing style is the most similar to him, Tim Henman also said that for MONDO. So, which Novak will emerge victorious in the end? Older and more experienced or younger and more explosive? The answer will arrive on Friday in the afternoon…