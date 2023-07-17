Novak Djokovic cried after losing in the Wimbledon final | Sport

Novak gave a great speech after losing at Wimbledon, and when he saw his son Stefan in the stands, he broke down!

Unfortunately, Novak Djokovic did not succeed! In the end, the young 20-year-old and world number one Karlos Alkaraz was better than him in five sets 1:6, 7:6, 6:1, 3:6, 6:4, and after the defeat, the Serbian immediately took the opportunity to congratulate great rival in the game and to point out that he deservedly lost the match!

He spoke at length about how good Alcaraz has been on grass not only at Wimbledon but throughout this season, and in particular emphasized how impressive the young Spaniard has improved in just one year on grass.

“Good day everyone, this is not good for me, but it’s good for Carlos. I have to start by praising Carlos and his team. what quality at the end of the match! You found the first serve, you absolutely deserved it. Fantastic! I thought I would with you to have problems only on clay, possibly on concrete, but definitely from this year that is not the case. Before this year you only played a few times on grass, it is really incredible what you have done this season both here and at Queens. As for me, it’s never nice to lose these matches. But when all the emotions settle down I think I’ll have to be satisfied. I’ve won so many lopsided matches over the years… Let’s say in 2019 against Federer when I had two match points against me, maybe I should have to lose. Now I think it’s a draw,” began Novak, and when asked if he was proud of his performance in the final, he honestly said:

“I’ll be tomorrow morning, today I’m not so proud. It’s hard to accept this when you were so close. These are the moments we work for every day – I’m very grateful even though I didn’t win today. I lost to a better player and I’m moving on. I hope for more better than I was.”

In the end, when he saw his son in the stands, he broke down.

“It’s nice to see my son is still here and still smiling,” said Novak, then stopped and cried. And then he continued: “I love you! Thank you for following me and supporting me,” he said and couldn’t take it anymore. See:

