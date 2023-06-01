Novak Djokovic cursed in Italian Roland Garros | Sport

Novak Djokovic criticized his colleagues during a tense match against Marton Fučovic

Source: eurosport

In the match against Marton Fučović, Novak Djokovic broke his rival for a long time and broke him after even an hour and a half to win the first set in the match of the 2nd round of Roland Garros. Nole did it in the tie-break, after an uncertain first serve in most of the games and after a fierce fight against the Hungarian. In a few moments, the Serb turned to his “box” and communicated with coach Goran Ivanišević and associates, and there was also criticism of them.

“Get up, get up, I can’t hear you, you f**k!“, Novak shouted in Italian to the coach and coaching staff, who also cursed in relief at the extremely nervous finish of the first set. Fortunately, despite all the obstacles, despite the wind that caused him problems and a playful opponent, Nole managed to plan wins the first set. See how he reacted to his colleagues:

And the fact that Fučović played shows that he had 18 winners compared to Djokovic’s 17 and that he forced Novak into 18 unforced errors compared to the Hungarian tennis player’s 13 wrong shots. Of course, the score on the scoreboard is the most important, but these numbers will show how Fučović played at the beginning of the match of the 2nd round of Roland Garros. See what the match looks like at the “Filip Shatrije” stadium: