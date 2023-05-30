Home » Novak Djokovic does not know if he will be punished because of Kosovo Sports
Novak Djokovic does not know if he will be punished because of Kosovo Sports

Novak Djokovic is aware of the great publicity caused by his move at Roland Garros. /From MONDA reporter from Roland Garros, Nemanja Stanojčić/

Source: MN Press/MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

Novak Djokovic he wrote after victories at Roland Garros na kameri “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” and a message against violence, with which he called for the calming of tensions in the north of Kosovo and Metohija. After that, his press conference was postponed for a long time, during which it was speculated that his punishment was already being prepared, but Nolet’s “press” still went peacefully. Djokovic spoke calmly, but also worriedly, about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, primarily about the conflicts in three municipalities where Pristina forcibly occupied the local government building.

“I don’t know what will happen. I hear that there were a lot of remarks on social networks from foreign journalists. Will they punish me or something similar, but I have no reservations, I would repeat the same thing. I am against wars, violence, conflicts of any kind and I have always expressed this in public. This situation is a precedent in international law and according to the United Nations Charter.” Djokovic said among other things.

Novak said the message he wrote was “the least he could do” and stressed that he had an additional responsibility to send it. “It is very important that we show harmony and support in situations like this,” said Djokovic.

On Tuesday, Nole will have a day off from the duel against Aleksandar Kovačević, and then he will prepare for the 2nd round duel against Marton Fučović, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

