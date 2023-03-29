Novak Djokovic presented a boy with 100 euros at the match between Red Star and Valencia.

Source: Printscreen/Sport club

Novak Djokovic he came to match between Red Star and Valencia, delighted the fans, and then a boy. At halftime of the match, the Serbian tennis player was “surrounded” from all sides, they asked him for an autograph, a photo, and one of the young men in the group who approached him also got one. a 100 euro banknote. That’s how it works on the recording from “Pioneer”.

Namely, they approached Novak at halftime and asked him for a photo, Djokovic accepted it with a smile and then asked them where they were from. When he heard the answer, he reached into his pocket and took out the money. It was clear from Novak’s reaction that he didn’t want it to be filmed, but the cameras around caught the moment when he gave one of them money. “Thank you Nole“, came the reply.

Djokovic attended the matches of both Serbian basketball teams in just five days apart. It’s the first watched the match between Partizan and Olympiakos in the Arena, so now he came to “Pionir” to support Red Star. There is still some time to rest, before returning to the court and the clay tournament season that follows. He will play in tournaments in Monte Carlo and Banja Luka. See what that moment looked like: