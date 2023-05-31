Novak Djokovic has angered the Kosovo tennis federation

On Monday at Roland Garros in Paris, one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic walked towards a camera after winning his first match of the tournament and wrote this sentence on the glass in Serbian: «Kosovo it is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence.”

Djokovic was referring to what is happening in Kosovo, the small country declared independent in 2008 and still not recognized as such by Serbian institutions, where for days there have been demonstrations of protest against the installation of four mayors of Albanian ethnicity in as many cities of the country with a Serb majority (the mayors had won the recent administrative elections due to the boycott of the Serb population). In one of the cities, Zevcan, they had been injured in the protests at least 30 soldiers (including 14 Italians) of the NATO mission in Kosovo.

The Kosovo tennis federation has criticized Djokovic very harshly and has asked the organizers of Roland Garros and the association of professional tennis players (ATP) to punish the Serbian tennis player. However, the French tennis federation, which organizes the tournament, has announced that there are no rules that prohibit players from sending political messages, and therefore will not take action against Djokovic.

In the press conference after the match, Djokovic went back to talking about what he had written on camera. “It’s the least I could have done. I feel the responsibility as a public figure – no matter in which field – to give my support. […] Especially as the son of a man born in Kosovo, I feel the need to give my support to our people and the whole of Serbia. […] My position is clear: I am against wars, violence and any kind of conflict, as I have always said publicly. I understand everyone, but the situation with Kosovo is a precedent in international law.”

Djokovic is 36 years old and was born in Belgrade, the Serbian capital, while his father was born in Mitrovica, a city which is today in the north of Kosovo and which is mainly inhabited by people of Serb ethnicity. Djokovic he is one of the strongest and most successful tennis players ever, as well as by far the most famous and revered Serbian sportsman. He rarely takes political stances in public, but he’s done it before said similar things to Monday’s regarding Kosovo.

He had also been accused of being on excellent terms with some Serbian nationalist leaders: in September 2021, for example, had been photographed at the wedding of Milorad Dodik, the controversial president of Bosnia and Herzegovina expressed by Serb ethnicity, and a few days later he had posted a picture of himself with a former Serbian army commander involved in the Srebrenica massacre.

Jeton Hadergjonaj, the president of the Kosovo tennis federation, told the news agency Average AP: «Kosovo is an independent country recognized by the ITF [la federazione internazionale del tennis, ndr], the European Tennis Federation and the international community. Nevertheless [Djokovic] he attacks us all the time, whenever he can.’