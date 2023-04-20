Home » Novak Djokovic – I want to train Kyrgios, I would win five Grand Slams | Sports
Novak Djokovic talked about the coach’s call, which obviously attracts him.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Drama, upheaval and huge support would be three words if we could briefly describe the match between Novak Djokovic and Luka Van Asche at the Serbian Open.

The audience in Banja Luka finally got to see the best tennis player in the history of this sport in the town on Vrbas, and his match provided them with the “complete package”.

The Serbian tennis player lost the first set against the eighteen-year-old Frenchman, but came back in the next, as he pointed out, thanks to the huge support from the stands. Every point he made was enthusiastically applauded by the audience, and we also saw incredible messages of support for Novak.

The fight between Đoković and Van Aše lasted for two hours and 42 minutes, who, like many others, “lost” at the worst possible moment.

“It is normal that when you are at the top you expect that everyone wants your scalp and that they have an additional motive against you, to show that they can. It is not always pleasant when you have a playful opponent, my opponent today is young, promising, especially on this surface, he is fast and dexterous and has a complete game”, said Novak Djokovic, and then hinted at what he would like to do in the future”.

“Maybe it’s a good prelude to a coaching career. When they all play well while you’re on the field, maybe it’s a sign that you’ll be a good coach.”Novak said.

The inevitable question of which tennis player he would like to coach followed, and Novak answered as if from a cannon:

“Kirjosa. He would probably win five Grand Slams but it would cost him dearly (laughs)”.

At today’s conference, Novak Djokovic said that it took him a long time to get used to the very slow surface, but he also said that he did not like the state of Serbian tennis.

