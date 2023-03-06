Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the main draw of Indian Wells and thus confirmed that he has been banned from entering the USA.

Source: Profimedia

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has officially withdrawn from the draw for Indian Wells, thus confirming himself that he has been banned from entering the United States of America. He knew full well that Djokovic could not enter the USA as a non-American citizen who had not been vaccinated against the corona virus, but he hoped to get an “exemption”, however the state security refused him, while President Joe Biden did not want to “pardon” him.

It did not help Novak Djokovic that many tennis players took his side, eventually even the US Tennis Association and the US Open, since the authorities decided to stick to the rules and not allow any exemptions.

As he promised, Novak Djokovic withdrew this time before the draw for Indian Wells, which was not the case with some tournaments from the previous year, which is why there was a lot of criticism on his account. Indian Wells confirmed 24 hours before the main draw that Djokovic is withdrawing from the competition, which is a clear sign that he has not received the “green light” to enter the USA in the meantime. The same thing will probably happen with the Miami Masters, which will be played from March 19.

More soon…