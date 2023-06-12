Novak Djokovic is not the greatest ever because of the World War and because he is three meters tall, says the Guardian | Sports

Everything.

Source: Profimedia

“Novak Djokovic’s 23 grand slams are a record – but please don’t call him the greatest ever“, is the title of the text in the British “Guardian”. Colleagues from England invited the former tennis player and current professor of philosophy at a prestigious university, Ben Bramble, to try to prove with mental gymnastics that the Serb is not the greatest ever.

“Now that Novak Djokovic has won the 23rd Grand Slam tournament and when there is little chance that (Rafael) Nadal will catch up with him, many say that Djokovic is the greatest ever. But also many feel hesitant to claim such a thing. (Roger) Federer looks just as big. But can numbers lie? Yes!“, Bramble writes excitedly.

How can numbers lie? Well, let’s say, if Novak Djokovic was three meters tall, and all the other tennis players in the world would be on the battlefield in Bramble’s imaginary war.

“Suppose a ten-foot-tall tennis player who always serves aces comes along. He never loses a game on his serve and takes 30 grand slams. Is he the greatest ever? Not. The idea is ridiculous. Or if we assume that a new world war breaks out and most men are mobilized, but the Grand Slams are still played. Dave then won 30 Grand Slams. Is Dave the greatest? Certainly not“, states Bramble and then continues with his methodology.

He points out that simple numbers cannot answer who is the greatest. But what can he do? “You have to factor in other things like, say, who was playing at the time, as well as physical strengths. So let’s do that,” Bramble begins, then continues: “Since 2019, Djokovic has won eight slams. But during that time, Federer was too old and too injured to play at his peak, and the competition was otherwise weak. It’s not that those grand slams are worthless, but they are worth less“, he states.

And then he goes a step further and says that Novak should be blamed for being fast, flexible, flexible, for working his whole life on his body to make it a trophy-winning machine.

“Djokovic is not three meters tall, but he is very fast and flexible. They say he is a “rubber man”, and that is a huge advantage. It allows him to tire his opponents. And his physical advantages compared to others reduce the magnitude of his achievements.”

He states that it is not important that Novak has a better mutual score with Federer, because, as he says, Federer was at his peak from 2004 to 2009. So I guess the rest doesn’t count.

“I think that the greatest tennis player of all time is someone who, at his peak, would constantly beat his opponents at their peak on various surfaces. Mental stability is a big factor here. The “big three” have this common ability to play the most important points well until the end, and that’s why unclear who is the best out there. If I’m right and this is how we look at who is the greatest ever, who is the greatest ever can’t be determined. But it’s still fun to argue about,” writes Bramble in his very strange text and hopes that will some of these kids manage to give him a new argument against Novak.

“If Karlos Alkaraz won 30 Grand Slams, then we can say that he is the greatest ever. But we cannot say that Novak is the greatest ever just because he won the 23rd Grand Slam,” concludes this Englishman.