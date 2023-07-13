Novak Djokovic is the best tennis player in the world | Sport

Novak Djokovic is the tennis player of the year, but not the athlete of the year.

Source: Profimedia

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic was announced as the best tennis player in the world as chosen by ESPN. At the annual ceremony in Los Angeles, Djokovic was expected to receive this flattering award, even though he is not the best tennis player in the world at the moment (at least according to the ATP list), but he has won two Grand Slams this year and is on his way to do it a third time – if he avoids two more obstacles in the form of young and talented tennis players.

This is the sixth time in Djokovic’s career that he has received the award for the best tennis player in the world, but is it bizarre that he only received this award once in the last six years? Who was better than him in that period… Once Nole won the award, once it was not held, three times it was Federer, and once it was Nadal.

Let us remind you that previously Novak Djokovic won this award in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2021. This season, he left behind Carlos Alcaraz, Igo Šviontek and Arina Sabalenko, who were also in the competition.

ESPN also chose Nikola Jokic as the best basketball player in the world, Lionel Messi as the best soccer player, Patrick Mahomes as the best American football player and world athlete, Max Verstappen as the best driver, and LeBron James received a special recognition for the record – as he became the best scorer in NBA history.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:14 Novak Djokovic waves to Wimbledon fans Source: Twitter/wild_shutterbug

Izvor: Twitter/wild_shutterbug

