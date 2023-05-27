Novak Djokovic is thinking about the end of his career | Sport

The Serbian tennis player mentioned for the first time the end of his playing career and his retirement, and the reason was Rafael Nadal’s announcement that the next season will be his last.

The best tennis player in history starts his quest for the 23rd Grand Slam title. Novak Djokovic has arrived in Paris, he has already trained in the capital of France and caused the enthusiasm of the fans who filled the stands, and in the coming days his fight for another big trophy will begin. This time there will not be the best in history when it comes to clay – Djokovic will play in a tournament that will not host Rafael Nadal.

The situation with Rafael Nadal was the main topic of Novak’s conference in Paris – not only because of the Spaniard and his participation, but also because it made Novak think about the end of his career. He informed the press that he was thinking about it, and also announced when he would stop playing tennis.

“It’s nice to be here again, I take every Grand Slam as a gift in these years. I will use the opportunity in the best possible way. The Grand Slam is like a different sport, I’m always more motivated and have more confidence because of the success I’ve created. The three-set format won serves me well, I have more time to recover. I don’t want to talk about some later rounds and players I would meet, I will only talk about the next players. Aleks Kovačević is a guy with Serbian roots, with whom I trained, he is very nice guy. I don’t want to belittle anyone, I’m going step by step, so let’s see how far we can go,” Djokovic said at the beginning of the conference.

It is clear to everyone at this moment that Novak’s goal for the rest of his career is trophies from the biggest tournaments in the world. “It’s no secret that one of the reasons is that I want to take as many records as possible. Things are different compared to 10 years ago, my body responds differently. I subordinate everything to the Grand Slams, for now I have no physical problems, I want to be ready when I come to play in them. I was injured in Adelaide, so I had to play with an injury throughout the Australian Open, it was great to win,” said Novak and added: “I have to be ready for such things, because they happen more often now. Part of me is always ready to win Grand Slams and titles, but I have to be aware that now it’s different. I have to think month by month. I will look for a balance in all parameters, I hope I have time. I am happy with the people around me and the training, and history is something that motivates me. Nadal not playing here is a big loss for tennis and sport, he is the most successful in this tournament, but it opens the situation for one of us to take the title. There Alkaraz is probably the biggest favorite in the tournament, Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rune, Rud, Zverev who knows how to damage you in big tournaments. Everything is open, there are a few guys who can do a lot, I hope I can win.”



Many believe that Rafael Nadal’s absence could make Novak Djokovic’s path to the third Grand Slam in Paris easier, and the Serbian tennis player commented on that. Of course, in his own style, in a good mood and with a lot of respect for the biggest rival in his career.

“I don’t miss it here for sure (smile). I don’t like to see him in the draw at Roland Garros, I don’t have much success against him here, I did it, but I had to give it my all. I don’t like playing against him anywhere, let alone here. But as someone who is part of tennis, I want to see the best tennis players play. He won the hearts of many because of his charisma and everything he did. Everyone is talking about how much he will be able to play because of injuries, but he continues, I respect that because I know how difficult it is to be at that level with injuries. You have to find a measure for yourself, of course he will be missed and he will be back as he said, as he said next year will be the last. He is my biggest rival, when he said that the next season will be his last, it’s like a part of me is leaving with him. Just because of that rivalry that we still have, I feel that one of the people who influenced me a lot as a player and my growth is a great motivation, to push each other to the limit. Yes, I wonder about my career and how much I will play. He doesn’t want me to publish anything, I’m just a little emotional about what I’m saying,” said Novak and continued with a similar theme:

“I felt the moment to share because I was surprised by the news about Nadal that it will be the last one, he is a year older than me and if you look at the total, he has more injuries than me. However, we are a generation and I have spent my entire career with him at tournaments, including Federer and Murray. I think McEnroe was talking about when Borg decided to retire, that a part of him went with Borg as well. And really, that sentence he said came back to me and stuck with me when I heard that Nadal was retiring. I’m not going to lie that I haven’t thought about retirement and what that would look like, but I still have gas in me. We’ll see how long it will take, I don’t have any date and a lot depends on the physical condition. What I was referring to when I said things weren’t the same, I meant how my body reacted. I recovered much faster, I have more difficulties and more pain and literally on a weekly basis something is happening. It depends on everything, on the mentality, how much motivation I have because I have already achieved everything in sports. I think about it, but I don’t think about it all the time. I don’t like to look at age as a determining factor, I look at my condition and whether I’m enjoying it. History is on the line and I’ve been playing for history for five years now. Whatever tournament is there, I can always break some record, I think I’ve broken quite a few. It still motivates me, it’s one of the biggest reasons why I do this sport. At this level you have to have clear goals, that’s how I functioned my whole life and that’s what brought me to these heights. Some new kids are coming in and I’ll see how much more I want to push.”

In the absence of Rafael Nadal, the young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz will be the biggest challenge to Novak Djokovic. The draw brought them together already in the semi-finals, and before the start of the tournament, Novak also spoke about the tennis player who should inherit the trophy generation.

“He is number one in the world and he is the player who has won the biggest titles on clay this year. That is why he is the first favorite. Let’s look at the last few months and his form and mine, he is the bigger favorite. But when you play in three sets won, experience is on my side. The question is whether it will affect me and him, but if we look from the perspective of sports and everything that surrounds us, he is the first favorite,” concluded the Serbian tennis player.