Novak Djokovic is waiting for Nikola Jokic’s title in the NBA | Sports

Novak Djokovic is waiting for Nikola Jokic's title in the NBA

Novak Djokovic is waiting for Nikola Jokic's title in the NBA

After the title in Paris, Novak Djokovic also talked about Nikola Jokic. From Roland Garros MONDA reporter Nemanja Stanojčić.

Novak Djokovic showed everyone why he is the best tennis player of all time. He won the 23rd Grand Slam title, after defeating Kasper Rud in the Roland Garros final. The incredible Serbian tennis player thus overtook Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. And, at the press conference after the match, he also talked about compatriot Nikola Jokić.

When the Serbian media sang “God’s Justice” together with him, Novak was delighted. “I enjoyed it too. We will sing it again soon when Jokić wins the NBA title,” Djokovic said.

Then he asked when Nikola will play the fifth match against Miami, which can bring him an NBA ring in case of victory, and it will be played on the night between Monday and Tuesday from 2:30. “I haven’t woken up at those hours in a long time, but I’ll get up for Nikola.”

Then his son Stefan “jumped out” and told him “not to forget about him.” Nole started to laugh. “Do you want to watch with me? Well, Stefan is a future basketball player,” joked Novak.

