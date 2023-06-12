Novak Djokovic knew he would win Roland Garros Sports

Novak Djokovic announced what happened – that he will win Roland Garros.

Source: Twitter/Tennis TV

Novak Djokovic won Roland Garros, lifted the Grand Slam trophy for the record 23rd time and once again showed that he is the greatest tennis player of all time. With this success, he removed the dilemma about who is the best tennis player since the game has existed, because he overtook Rafael Nadal, with whom he shared first place on the “eternal list”.

With triumphs against Aleksandar Kovačević, Marton Fučovič, Alejandro Davidovič Fokina, Juan Pablo Varillas, Karen Khačanov, Carlos Alcaraz and in the final against Kasper Rudo, Nole won the second Grand Slam this year. Considering his size and importance to tennis, the triumph in Paris was not a miracle, although many were probably surprised to watch him dominate, after a poor season on clay. He lost in Monte Carlo to Lorenzo Musetti, in Banja Luka to Dusan Lajović, he didn’t even travel to Madrid, and in Rome he was beaten by Holger Rune. And just after the defeat against the Dane, one of Novak’s press conferences took place that will be remembered forever.

The journalists briefly asked him: “Rookies, are you still confident about Roland Garros?”. Djokovic scratched his forehead, raised his eyebrows and just said one word: “Yes.” The Serb then laughed, shrugged his shoulders and took a quick look around the press room to see the reactions of those present. About a month later, Novak triumphed at Roland Garros, won his third French Open trophy and cemented his place as the greatest of all time. Still, one would have to trust the master of tennis.