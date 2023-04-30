Novak Djokovic may also miss the US Open due to vaccination Sport

Novak Djokovic could miss the US Open if this decision remains in force in America…

Source: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic could miss the US Open and the Masters in Cincinnati if the authorities in America do not change their decision! According to the latest information, the president Joe Biden will follow the recommendation of the Center for Infectious Diseases (CDC) and the ban on entering the country for anyone who has not been vaccinated will remain in force, the “Daily Mail” reports. If that happens, we will not see the Serbian player at the competitions in August.

The number one racket of the world missed two Masters tournaments in March, he did not play in Indian Wells and Miami because he was not vaccinated against corona. It has been speculated for some time that as of May 11, all those bans in America will be lifted and that everyone entering the country will be able to enter without proof of vaccination, but now a new request has arrived from the Center for Infectious Diseases.

A large number of countries around the world have abolished these types of bans, and among those countries where it still applies are, for example, Angola and Indonesia. As for Novak, he decided to withdraw from the tournament in Madrid due to an injury and is expected to play in Rome before Roland Garros. When it comes to competitions on the American continent, the Masters is played in Toronto from August 7 to 13 and Novak can enter Canada according to the current rules, but he cannot in Cincinnati (from August 13 to 20), as nor at the US Open (from August 28 to September 10). Now everyone, including Novak, is waiting for the final decision from the American authorities…