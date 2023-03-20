Novak Djokovic has officially confirmed that he will play in the tournaments in Monte Carlo and Banja Luka.

It will be two competitions that will start the season on clay. Because of the decision of the American authorities he was not allowed to play in Indian Wells and Miami, so there is more time for preparation and training for the second part of the season.

On his official website, there is a confirmation that he will be part of those two tournaments. The Masters in Monte Carlo will be played from April 9 to 16, and in Banja Luka from April 17 to 23. Not long after that, the Masters in Madrid starts (from April 26 to May 7), followed by the 1000 series tournament in Rome (from May 10 to 21) and then the main competition, Roland Garros in Paris (from May 28 to June 11).

Of course, it is clear that Djokovic is preparing for the Grand Slam in the French capital, so it will be interesting to see what other tournaments he will play in before Paris. Will he play both in Spain and Italy or maybe he will miss one of those two Masters.