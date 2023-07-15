Novak Djokovic on audience provocation and reaction at Wimbledon | Sports

Novak Djokovic also explained what happened between him and the fans at one point in the match.

Novak Djokovic has reached the Wimbledon final. He defeated Janiko Sinera (Italy) and in that match he had several rivals. In addition to the Italian tennis player, there was also the referee Richard Hague who stole his points, the audience who provoked, the bad condition of the court… He managed to cope with all that and on Sunday he will play against Carlos Alcaraz on the Central Court for the eighth Wimbledon title .

At the end of the third set, the Serb had a discussion with the audience. They provoked him, so he lost his temper and started cursing at them when he saved the break points, and after winning the game he gestured with his hands in the style of wiping away tears. “I managed to stay calm and I’m glad for that. I had to send them some messages after that game. They understood it well. There were a couple of nice hugs at the end and smiles,” Novak told “Sport klub” after the match.

He looked back on the duel with Siner. “I played hard, the way I wanted and the way I was preparing. I knew that he would be close to the line, that he would hit hard, I knew that I had to stay low and be ready for the speed of the ball, which is different compared to all the rivals so far. Except for a couple of games in the second set, I would say that I controlled everything for two and a half sets. I was able to make a break at the start of the third at 0:40, he raised the level of the game, it was the most demanding set, there were all kinds of things, the referee, the crowd, everything.”



I had to send them some messages! Djokovic spoke about provocations and chaos at Wimbledon: They understood everything nicely

He also praised Carlos Alcaraz, his next rival, and said that he “learned very quickly how to play on grass”. “Trava compared to clay is different, bounce, movement, timing, momentum, everything is just the opposite and it takes time to adapt, matches are necessary, he took Queens, he tied a lot of wins in a row and he surprised everyone with his dominant play. The first final, I watched it, analyzed it, I know what awaits me when it comes to his game, the importance of the match does not need to be talked about, I have more experience than him, let’s go for the victory“, Djokovic concluded.

