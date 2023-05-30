Novak Djokovic on Nikola Jokic | Sports

Novak Djokovic sent a public message to Nikola Jokic, and will soon write to him privately.

Izvor: Tennis channel/Printscreen/TV Arena sport

Novak Djokovic actively follows Nikola Jokic’s career and his successes in the NBA. In addition to his duties at Roland Garros, Nole finds time to at least watch clips on social networks and to be delighted with “Joker’s” moves in America. “I saw half an hour ago the ‘Sombor Shuffle’, some of his baskets that he hits with one foot, while going backwards, over Anthony Davis and LeBron, posted on NBA Instagram. He is the MVP for me, for sure. “I don’t think anyone can do what he is doing now. He is the best basketball player in the world, I support him with all my heart, he is the pride of Serbia and we are all proud of him,” Djokovic said in an interview in Paris.

When the presenter reminded him of Jokić’s words, yes Djokovic makes Serbia proud even though he is far from himNovak reacted very emotionally: “I saw his interview and I’m flattered. I’m really grateful to him. We haven’t been in contact, yesterday I got his number, it’s hard to find him these days, but I’ll send him a message to thank him. He touched me wonderful words and I feel the same about him. He is such a humble, such a simple guy. In one of the most popular leagues in the world he has been in every sport and dominated for three years. Listening to LeBron, Davis, Embiid, Antetokounmpo… How much praise they have for him, all that makes me proud of him. We in Serbia are a basketball nation, we were pretty good at that sport, but we never had someone as successful in the NBA as him. All the best to him and I hope to see him play live one day “.

While Novak Djokovic is playing for the title and first place in the “Eternal List” of Grand Slam trophy winners at Roland Garros, Nikola in America is still waiting for his rival in the big NBA finals, where he will play for the first time for the title of champion of the strongest league in the world. It’s great to be a sports fan in Serbia at a time when we have the best active tennis player of all time and without a doubt the best basketball player on the planet. And it’s even nicer when they publicly send such nice messages about each other.