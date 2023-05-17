Novak Djokovic on the incident with Cameron Norrie | Sport

Novak Djokovic spoke extensively about Cameron Nori and his behavior in the fourth round of the Masters in Rome. It’s not a problem that he hit him with the ball, Djokovic says.

Izvor: YouTube/Internazionali BNL d’Italia/Screenshot

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic he made it to the quarterfinals of the Masters in Rome, where he will play against the young Holger Rune (Wednesday, 1:00 p.m.), but there is still talk of his meeting with Cameron Nori (6:3, 6:4). It would have been “another day at the office” for Djokovic if the Briton hadn’t made an ugly move in the second set, when he “smashed” right into the Serbian tennis player at the net, and the look over his shoulder alone indicated that it angered the best player in the world.

If it’s not a coincidence, we saw when Nole cold-bloodedly approached Nori in the net after the match, only to be very harsh in the press conference talking about his colleague from Great Britain. Now it appeared and Djokovic’s entire address which along with the expressions on his face when he talks about a “tricky subject” clearly convey what he thinks about everything seen in Rome.

The British journalist’s question to Novak Djokovic was as follows: “You seemed very angry with Nori when he hit you. Do you think he did it on purpose? Were you upset because he called a medical time-out when you were serving for the match?”. After that, Djokovic took a break and decided to give a very thorough answer about everything Nori did during the match, which is an indication that he irritated him in more ways than one.

“I was watching the video when he hit me. Yeah, maybe you can say he didn’t hit me on purpose. I don’t know if he saw me. I mean, with your peripheral vision, you always know where your opponent is on the court. The ball was very slow and it was is very close to the net. I turned because that point was over for me.”Djokovic said clearly, and then explained that it was not the biggest problem for him at all.

“It’s not so much about that, though, it’s a combination of other things. Right from the start, I don’t know… He’s been doing things he’s not allowed to do. He’s been allowed to take a medical timeout. He’s been allowed to hit a player . He was allowed to shout ‘come on’ directly in my face after almost every point from the start of the match. Those are things that we players know from the locker room that are not part of fair play, that’s not how we treat each other. But, again, it’s allowed, so…“, Djokovic explained and then he wanted to “drop the ball” before some upcoming matches.

“Cameron and I get along well all these years on the ATP tour. We trained together. He’s a good guy off the court, so I don’t understand this attitude on the court. I’m speaking most honestly. But it is what it is. Sam was looking for fire and I’m answered. I will not allow myself to lower my head when someone behaves like that and I answered. That’s it, we leave what happens on the field there and move on.”

See also Novak Djokovic’s entire speech in Rome, after which the incredible information appeared in the Serbian media that the Novak Tennis Center will become the property of the city, since the Serbian tennis player is shutting down the club as well.