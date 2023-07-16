Novak Djokovic on the key point in the Wimbledon final | Sport

Novak Djokovic spoke about the deciding point after his defeat in the Wimbledon final.

Novak Djokovic will regret for a long time the missed chance in the fifth set of the Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz, in which he suffered a painful defeat. The Serb had a 1:0 lead, he dictated the rhythm of the game, he also had a break point, a chance to take a 2:0 lead in the games with a 40:30 lead and to start marching towards another win and the title… However, that shot he was not good, and the ball ended up in the net. Djokovic then lost the next service game, Alcaraz took the lead 2:1, and the Serb knew so much that he almost broke the racket against the structure of the net. After the match, he talked about that miss.

“I felt the momentum shift to my side. That was my chance. That was my chance. That break point, I didn’t play a really good point, I tried to set myself up for a drive volley. It was very, very windy, and that wind took the ball to a strange place, where I couldn’t hit it hard. I had to hit a drive volley as I was falling back. I saw perfectly that he was running the other way. I wanted to catch him on that shot wrong foot and I missed. After that he broke in the next game and that was enough to hold serve until the end,” Djokovic said at the press conference.

“I regret it, because I had my chances. I think I could have finished better and tied the second set. However, I give him credit for fighting and for showing some incredible defensive skills, he demonstrated passing shots that brought him break in the fifth set. Without any doubt, he deservedly won today,” Novak added.

