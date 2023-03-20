Home World Novak Djokovic plays in Monte Carlo and Banja Luka | Sport
World

Novak Djokovic plays in Monte Carlo and Banja Luka | Sport

by admin
Novak Djokovic plays in Monte Carlo and Banja Luka | Sport

Novak Djokovic has officially confirmed that he will play in the tournaments in Monte Carlo and Banja Luka.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Novak Djokovic confirmed – the players at the tournaments in Monte Carlo and Banja Luka. It will be two competitions that will start the season on clay. Due to the decision of the American authorities, he was not allowed to play in Indian Wells and Miami, so he has more time to prepare and train for the second part of the season.

On his official website, there is a confirmation that he will be part of those two tournaments. The Masters in Monte Carlo will be played from April 9 to 16, and in Banja Luka from April 17 to 23. Not long after that, the Masters in Madrid starts (from April 26 to May 7), followed by the 1000 series tournament in Rome (from May 10 to 21) and then the main competition, Roland Garros in Paris (from May 28 to June 11).

Of course, it is clear that Djokovic is preparing for the Grand Slam in the French capital, so it will be interesting to see what other tournaments he will play in before Paris. Will he play both in Spain and Italy or maybe he will miss one of those two Masters.

See also  The fourth wave of 6.9 million confirmed cases in France eases

You may also like

Angela kissed Zvezdan on the butt | Entertainment

Weather forecast Monday March 20, 2023 | Weather...

“I don’t want to get into politics”

Men and Women sneak peeks of 03/19/23: Lavinia...

Filip Kostić scored a goal against Inter |...

Walnut shells good for growing flowers | Magazine

Čukarički approached Partizan by a point and beat...

China’s outbound tourism picks up speed

TAURUS: HOROSCOPE FROM 20 TO 26 MARCH 2023...

Putin (surprisingly) in occupied Mariupol: “We don’t use...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy