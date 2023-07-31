Novak Djokovic plays singles and doubles in Cincinnati | Sport

Novak Djokovic will try to win two titles in Cincinnati, as a prelude to the US Open.

Source: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic is currently resting on Durmitor and “recharge the batteries” for the American tour, which he has been waiting for since 2021. He decided not to register for smaller tournaments after Wimbledon and to cancel Toronto, so his only preparation for the US Open will be participation in Cincinnati – where he will perform in both singles and doubles!

Today it was confirmed that Novak Djokovic will play together with Nikola Ćacić in Cincinnati from August 14, and that is not a particularly good sign. Novak rarely plays doubles and in the past we are already used to the fact that if he signs up to participate in a doubles game, that means it that he needs more matches and that he is not “fully fit”. Apparently, that’s the case with Nolet after the break he took after Wimbledon, which ended three weeks ago.

We will see how Djokovic and Ćaćić manage in the new partnership, and perhaps this is also a preparation for the upcoming Davis Cup, where the best of all time announced that he will play for Serbia. If Đoković and Ćaćić were to pair up nicely in Cincinnati, they would certainly make the job of coach Viktor Troicki easier.

In any case, Novak Djokovic will focus on singles in Cincinnati, where he will try to win the third title in his career, since it was previously the most difficult for him to win this Masters – and it is the last of the series of “thousands” where he lifted the trophy. He did it for the first time in 2018 against Federer, and then two years later against Raonic. He did not play in the previous tournament due to a ban by the American authorities, so he will have the opportunity to win a thousand points.

As for the US Open, where Novak Djokovic is aiming for his fourth title and 24th Grand Slam in total, that tournament starts on August 28 and will be played until September 10.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

