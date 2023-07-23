Novak Djokovic quit Toronto | Sport

The Serbian tennis player will not cross the ocean yet!

The Canadian Tennis Federation announced on Sunday that Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Masters in Toronto (August 4-13) due to fatigue. Novak is currently on vacation in Montenegro and wants to recharge his batteries before leaving for America, where he could perform in Cincinnati from August 13, which would be his “dress rehearsal” on concrete for the US Open, which starts on August 28.

“I always enjoyed being in Canada, but after talking with my team, we believe that this is the right decision. I would like to thank the tournament director for understanding this decision. I really hope that in the coming years I will be able to return to Canada and Toronto, to play in front of the great fans there,” said Novak from Montenegro.

In Toronto, of course, they are disappointed because they will not host the tennis player who won the title four times – 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2016. “He is an amazing player and we know that our fans have been eagerly waiting to see him in our stadium. We will miss him, but we have a long list of sensational tennis players who will come, which includes 41 of the 42 best tennis players in the world.” The one who won’t come is Novak.

Novak last played in Toronto five years ago, when he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round. Half a decade later, he is not yet ready for great efforts after Wimbledon, in which he appeared in the final against Carlos Alcaraz and after a marathon he still handed the title to the Spaniard. At this moment, Nolet needs to be with those closest to him and prepare with them for what is coming – an attack on the title in New York, where he will play for his 24th Grand Slam trophy.



