Novak Djokovic recalled the legendary final with Federer | Sport

After losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic had to remember the cult final from 2019 when he defeated Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic fought for almost five hours with Carlos Alcaraz, but in the end the Spaniard took the title on English grass. After a great fight in five sets, the young 20-year-old tennis player won his first title on the courts of the “All England Club”, and at the end of the match, Djokovic gave him an award. He pointed out that he lost to a better player and emphasized that Alcaraz’s progress is incredible.

“Good afternoon everyone, this is not good for me, but it is good for Carlos. I have to start by praising Carlos and his team. what a quality at the end of the match. You found the first serves, you absolutely deserved it. Fantastic! I thought I would with you to have problems only on clay, possibly on concrete, but definitely from this year that is not the case. Before this year you only played a few times on grass, it is really incredible what you have done this season both here and at Queens,” Novak began his a speech after a loss that probably would have completely crushed any other tennis player.

However, Novak knows that he used to win a lot of matches like this and that’s exactly what he remembered when it was all over. He couldn’t help but mention the final from 2019, when he defeated Roger Federer after a huge fight. Then the experienced Swiss had two match points on his serve, and now Djokovic said that maybe he shouldn’t have won that match!

As far as I’m concerned, it’s never nice to lose these matches. But when all the emotions settle down, I think I’ll have to be satisfied. I have won so many uncertain matches over the years… Let’s say in 2019 against Federer when I had two match points against me, maybe I should have lost. Now I think it’s a tie!“, said Djokovic at the end.

During the speech after the lost final, we also saw the tears of the great champion, since Novak cried when he saw his son in the audience and stopped his speech for a moment.

01:03 Djokovic Alkaraz Source: ESPN

