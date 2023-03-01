Home World Novak Djokovic remains the first Karlos Alkaraz retired from Acapulco | Sport
Novak Djokovic remains first on the ATP list, Karlos Alkaraz is not playing in Acapulco.

Novak Djokovic stays in first place at least until March 20. This means that he will surely spend 380 weeks on the throne! The reason for this is the withdrawal of Carlos Alcaraz from the tournament in Acapulco (Mexico). At the same time, this means that mathematically no one can overtake him, even if the Serb cannot play in Indian Wells!

Last year, Alkaraz was eliminated in the semifinals of Indian Wells, which means that he will lose all those points before the start of the tournament, so he could take the first place if he wins that Masters. Of course, plenty of it will also depend on Djokovic’s results in Dubai, he won at the start. If a Serbian player wins that tournament, the difference would increase, so the Spaniard would have to wait for Miami for the throne. All that could change if the US authorities relent and allow Novak to enter the country. If that happens, Novak will have a chance to stay on the throne even longer. More will be known about those calculations after that decision.

The young Spanish tennis player confirmed that he will not be able to be part of the competition. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play in Acapulco. I sprained the hamstring on my right leg and won’t be able to train for a few days. I have to think about recovery and prepare for the rest of the season. I hope to see you soon“, Alkaraz wrote on social networks.

