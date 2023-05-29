Novak Djokovic Roland Garros press conference | Sports

19:11 “CAN I TALK ABOUT IT AT WIMBLEDON” Novak was also asked if he remembers the 2013 Wimbledon final when he lost to Andy Murray. “Can I answer that question at Wimbledon? Just kidding, just kidding.” “It wasn’t a great result for me, it hurts to lose the Wimbledon final, I’m happy for Andy, he deserved it, he worked hard for that cup. It was a big win for Britain too, I was happy for him, because we’ve known each other for a long time. Of course, it wasn’t a good feeling to lose, I could only congratulate him, it was a perfect scenario for him to celebrate on the Central Court.”

19:09 APPROACH AND PRAISE TO KOVAČEVIĆ Novak was also asked about his approach to a match against a tennis player like Kovačević. “All credit to him, he played well, especially in the second part of the third set, he made me work for the win. He is a good guy, we train together. We speak the same language, I met his family, he has Serbian roots. He has the game and can go far , how far depends on a lot of things. I was pleasantly surprised by his level, because he didn’t play that much on clay. He said he trained in Serbia until he was 10, he worked on clay, then he moved to America and played on hard court. I congratulate him on his fighting spirit. I always want to dominate the court, regardless of the opponent, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. I was in control for most of the match, I lost my serve, so it got a little complicated. I stayed calm, finished the tiebreak as I wanted to. I’m satisfied, although I know I can do even better.” See also Russian missile strikes old Orthodox monastery in Ukraine - Vatican News

19:07 NOVAK REMEMBERED HIS JUNIOR DAYS Novak debuted at the Grand Slams as a junior at Roland Garros in 2003. “I remember that, thanks for asking about the juniors, it’s important that they also get attention for their work. We all played at that level, some less, some more. I qualified then, I lost to Jimen Traver, if I remember correctly serves. He is the coach of Bautista Agut now. It’s a true circle of life, Wawrinka won it then, even as a senior. It’s the most important tournament for both juniors and seniors, everyone wants to show their best at that level, to prove themselves to sponsors and coaches, really important tournaments, everyone is watching you, you hope that someone will come up to you and help you,” Novak began.

19:04 NOVAK HAS ARRIVED Djokovic came to the press conference.

19:00 STARTING SOON Novak is expected to come to the conference very soon.

18:50 MOVEMENT Novak’s conference has been postponed several times so far. He passed by the press section, contacted the Serbian media and went to the other side. Waiting for his appearance.

18:48 MESSAGE FOR KOSOVO After the match, Novak wrote a message on the camera: “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence.” Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

18:43 WELCOME Welcome to MONDO live, be with us and follow the events from Djokovic’s conference.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

