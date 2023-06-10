Novak Djokovic said that he and God are wondering what will happen in the Roland Garros final Sports

Novak Djokovic does not underestimate others, he knows how much and what they can do, but still there is a lot, a lot in his hands!

Novak Djokovic is a victory over Carlos Alcaraz reached the final Roland Garros and the opportunity to fight for the 23rd title at the biggest tournaments in tennis. After the match, he pointed out that he believes that in the future the young Spaniard will win titles on the Paris clay, and the journalists were interested in what he thought about the next match.

His opponent will be Kasper Rud or Alex Zverev, and although the second Grand Slam of the season is only on the agenda, Novak at the age of 36 has a chance to win all the Grand Slams this season, i.e. to take the “calendar slam”.

“The calendar slam is just a long way off. It might not be that far if I win the title on Sunday. I just want a new title on Sunday, I’m close. I know that feeling, I’ve had it many times in my career, I know what I need to do both on Saturday and Sunday and how to approach the final. Zverev or Rudd, whoever comes, they both played in Grand Slam finals. Experience is on my side, but it does not bring victories. I have to prepare for a long match, if I win we will talk about history“, cautious Novak pointed out to journalists at press conference.

He revealed to everyone that it is very important in his preparation to visualize every match, point, success, and that he would not succeed without faith. Although of course it matters who is on the other side, you know who wonders when Novak plays!

“Visualization is an integral part of my preparation, before every match and preparation for the whole season, in order to achieve something, one must first imagine it. Almighty God is there, you should pray to him and the angels, I am a great believer, I believe in God’s help and I believe that I hold the strings in my hands and that my life and results depend on me. Of course, the other person also asks, my preparation is detailed, thorough and professional, and that’s where most of the work is“, he pointed out.